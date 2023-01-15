Major injuries reported in motorcycle crash at Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On January 14, 2023, a serious collision occurred at the intersection of Spencer Street and Pebble Road in Las Vegas, leaving one motorcyclist with substantial injuries.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at around 1:28 p.m. when a 2020 Honda Cobra motorcycle was traveling southbound on Spencer Street and entered the intersection with Pebble Road on the right of two travel lanes.

At the same time, a 2010 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Spencer Road, preparing to make a left turn onto westbound Pebble Road on a flashing yellow arrow signal.

The collision occurred when the Chevrolet crossed the Honda's path of travel, with the front of the Honda striking the right side of the Chevrolet, resulting in major damage to both vehicles. The motorcyclist sustained substantial injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not sustain any injuries, and impairment is not suspected. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

The LVMPD is urging any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact the Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3111.