LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE MARCH 13: The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the U.S. 95 northbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp for 30 days beginning March 12 at 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The closures associated with "The Main Event," the last phase of Project Neon, will continue this weekend, with part of U.S. 95 blocked.

Both lanes of the 95 near the 15 between Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Las Vegas Blvd. will be shut down in both directions, and so will some of the side streets.

Instead, NDOT recommends using Bonneville or Bonanza to get back on the freeway at another exit.

The closures will begin 10 p.m. Friday night and run through the weekend until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

There will be continuing closures throughout the area through November as Project NEON is finished.

Heads up on these @NDOTProjectNeon ramp closures tonight.

* I-15 northbound off-ramp to Martin L. King Blvd. closed 9 pm – 6 am

* Martin L. King Blvd. on-ramp to U.S. 95 southbound closure begins tonight at 7 pm & continues through early 2019.#SeeingOrangeNV #NeonMainEvent pic.twitter.com/RbFsAZoyWQ — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 9, 2018