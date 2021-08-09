Main Street hotel-casino announces reopening date of Sept. 8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas’ Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel announced today that it will reopen to the public at 6 a.m. Sept. 8, according to their press release.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of Main Street Station, and to welcome back our team members and guests who have been eagerly awaiting our return,” said Steve Thompson, Boyd Gaming’s Executive Vice President of Operations. “We are counting the days until Sept. 8, when Boyd Gaming’s complete trifecta of Downtown Las Vegas properties – California, Fremont and Main Street Station – will once again be fully open and ready to welcome our guests.”

Upon reopening, Main Street Station will bring back guest-favorite amenities, including gaming entertainment on the nearly 27,000-square-foot casino floor, comfortable hotel accommodations, dining at the property’s two restaurants and more than 2,500 square feet of Victorian-inspired meeting and event space. Guests can book their hotel stays in advance by visiting www.mainstreetcasino.com/stay.

Beginning Sept. 8, the hours of operation for Main Street Station’s restaurants will be as follows: · Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery – one of Downtown Las Vegas’ premier breweries and eateries – will be open Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. · Garden Court, an all-you-can-eat experience, will be open daily for brunch from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., and open for dinner on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Main Street Station has been closed since hotel-casinos were ordered to close in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. A few hotel-casinos are still closed, including Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho.

