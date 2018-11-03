LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People living in a neighborhood in Summerlin, near Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive, say they're fed up with mail thieves hitting their mailboxes several times the past few months.

Thursday morning at about 3:30 a.m., surveillance video in the neighborhood captured a car pulling up with a man quickly getting out and prying his way inside the mailbox.

A tower-style group mailbox, which the U.S. Postal Service says is very common in Las Vegas, is what's used in this area.

Local police and the FBI don't handle mail theft cases. However, the U.S. Postal Inspector does.

With this most recent incident under investigation, the USPS offered a few tips to help keep mail safe: