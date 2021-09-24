Magnitude 3.0 earthquake reported north of Las Vegas Friday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Las Vegas area, about 15 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, on Friday.

The earthquake happened around 1:21 p.m. Las Vegas time, or 20:21:39 Universal Time Coordinated, which is what the USGS uses in its online reports.

A smaller, 2.3 magnitude earthquake was also reported in the area early Friday. That one happened around 5:15 a.m. Las Vegas time or 12:17:26 UTC.

Did you feel anything? You can report any felt activity to the USGS on earthquake.usgs.gov.

