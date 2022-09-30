Magnitude 2.6 earthquake in North Las Vegas reminds Nevadans they live in the 3rd-most seismic state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You might not realize it, but Nevada is considered the third-most seismic state in the country.

That's according to Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR. He spoke with KTNV about earthquake activity in the Silver State after a 2.5 magnitude quake hit the northern part of the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night.

Earthquake appears to be a quick "jolt," and felt all over the northern portion of the Las Vegas Valley. Reports coming in at 2.6 or 2.7 magnitude. Due to that smaller measurement and that the depth was shallow that would explain why it wasn't felt valley-wide @KTNV #earthquake https://t.co/GHBMAeS68M — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) September 30, 2022

"Tonight was a good reminder that you can have earthquakes in Las Vegas that happen to be mag 2.4, but it was right underneath North Las Vegas, so a lot of people felt it," Kent said. "But you might expect, in that region, magnitude up to about 6.5. So again, 2.4, 6.5 — that's a lot different earthquake."

Kent says all Nevadans should be familiar with earthquake drills like "Drop, cover, and hold on."

He suggests having an earthquake preparedness plan with your family, plus a three-day supply of food and water on hand.

"There's a whole bunch of faults in and around the greater Las Vegas area," he said, "and it's just a matter of time before one of them steps up and you have a magnitude 6, 6.5, or maybe even a 7.6, 7.7 over to the west."

You might also consider earthquake insurance for your home, Kent said.

