Lawsuit claims David Copperfield audience member suffered brain damage

Magician David Copperfield may have to testify in a multi-million dollar court case.

According to Global News, an audience member claims he was left with brain damage after a 2013 show.

Gavin Cox says that he was chosen from the audience to participate in Copperfield's disappearing act and things went horribly wrong. He says that he tripped and fell on construction debris in a secret passageway and hit his head on the floor.

Jury selection is currently underway for the case and Cox's attorney want's Copperfield to take the stand to explain how the trick was supposed to work.