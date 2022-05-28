Magic Johnson, Mike Tyson Among Speakers at 4th Annual Recession Proof Convention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Magic Johnson was among several keynote speakers at the 4th annual Recession Proof Convention held Friday.

The Mirage Hotel was home to the convention, which saw a crowd of over two thousand attendees.

Marcus Barney, the founder of the Recession Proof convention, said the goal is to connect minority business owners together and provide them with networking opportunities, financial literacy classes, and much more.

The event will take place again Saturday, May 28, at the Mirage Hotel.