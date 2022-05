LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a brand new show on the Las Vegas Strip!

"Mad Apple" is the latest creation by Cirque du Soleil.

This week, New York-New York Hotel & Casino held its premiere.

The show is a mix of music, comedy, dance, and acrobats.

"Mad apple" is performed Friday through Tuesday with two shows per night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $59.