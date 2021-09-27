Macklemore to perform in free concert for National Recovery Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September is National Recovery Month and Recover Out Loud is hosting a free concert Monday to recognize it. The concert will be held at the Westgate at 6:30 p.m.

Among the artists performing will be Macklemore. He’s a Grammy award winning artist. Throughout his life, he’s struggled with addiction, so this cause is near and dear to his heart.

National Recovery Month is especially important to highlight because the pandemic has taken a huge toll on those in recovery or working towards it.

In 2020 the United States had the most overdose deaths on record, killing more than 93,000 people. That’s a 25% jump from 2019.

We don’t have the statistics yet for 2021, but Michelle Dubey, Chief Clinical Officer for Landmark Recovery, says the demand for help is still high.

“We are full, nearly full across all our six locations in fact in Las Vegas we increased the number of beds we were able to provide services for. We went from 48 to about 62 beds - we increased the number of people we were able to see because we saw an increase in need,” Dubey said.

Lillian Prince is an 18-year-old who lives in Las Vegas. She struggles with a Xanax and Fentanyl addiction and says the pandemic made recovery harder.

She’s found recovery help through a local organization, No Hero in Heroin, which provides services to adolescents who struggle with substance abuse and mental health.

“I was still using for the longest time until I started seeing that people were able to live a happy and healthy life sober and just having people that cared about me and wanted the best for me- it helped me take the first steps in getting sober,” Prince said.

No Hero in Heroin provides counseling services and takes kids and teens on fun activities like to the beach, camping and arts and crafts.