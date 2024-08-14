M4.4 earthquake felt in the northwest valley near Indian Springs

UPDATE



USGS have reported a weaker M3.1 earthquake in the same area shortly after the first around 8:12 p.m.

UPDATE



USGS have updated the earthquake to M4.4.

UPDATE



USGS have updated the earthquake to M4.3.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People in the Las Vegas Valley may have felt the ground shake Tuesday evening, especially if you were in the northwest valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the region near Indian Springs around 8:06 p.m.

USGS classifies this as a "light" earthquake, which usually see little to no structural damage, and in regards to population exposure, it's relatively weak but can still be felt.

U.S. Geological Survey

