M4.4 earthquake felt in the northwest valley near Indian Springs

UPDATE

  • USGS have reported a weaker M3.1 earthquake in the same area shortly after the first around 8:12 p.m.

UPDATE

  • USGS have updated the earthquake to M4.4.

UPDATE

  • USGS have updated the earthquake to M4.3.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People in the Las Vegas Valley may have felt the ground shake Tuesday evening, especially if you were in the northwest valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the region near Indian Springs around 8:06 p.m.

USGS classifies this as a "light" earthquake, which usually see little to no structural damage, and in regards to population exposure, it's relatively weak but can still be felt.

For the full overview from USGS, click the link here.

