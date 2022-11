LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a jaywalking incident Wednesday night.

Police said the incident occurred at 7:08 p.m. near Lamb and Desert Inn Road.

When officers got to the location, they said a female was jaywalking when she got hit by a vehicle. The female pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries according to police.

This story is developing and KTNV will post more information once available.