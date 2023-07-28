LVMPD warns about new phone scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are warning area residents about a new scam aimed at swiping money from people under the false guise of paying off warrants.

LVMPD says they have been made aware of the scam, where callers claim to be a representative of the police department informing people they have an outstanding warrant.

Police say they never contact anyone asking for payment over phone or, as the scammers have also done, with QR codes. They also note the LVMPD does not itself even issue warrants.

According to police, people are being asked by scammers to pay off warrants with cash, gift cards, or through the use of QR codes, even at various meeting locations.

The department tells residents to hang up immediately if you receive a call like this and if you have already been scammed online or over the phone, always make a report at IC3.gov.