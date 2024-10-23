LVMPD to share details on 12th officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department plans to address the public about an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Oct. 18 in the west valley.

The briefing is scheduled at 3 p.m. with Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi.

Watch the press conference live here

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious car with stolen license plates parked outside of a business near West Flamingo Road and South Fort Apache Road.

When officers arrived in the area, the driver sped off. Officers found the car near West Mountain Lakers Avenue and South Quilting Bear Street where a woman ran away when she saw the police.

An officer confronted the woman as she was reaching into a bag near a home where he believed she was armed. The officer fired his gun— causing the woman to run into the backyard of a nearby home where she barricaded herself in a shed.

Officers surrounded the area and evacuated nearby residents. LVMPD Swat and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and took the woman into custody. No one was hurt.

On Monday, Las Vegas police identified the officer involved in this shooting as Xaview MacNeill, 26. MacNeill has been employed with LVMPD since 2020 and is assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Summerlin Area Command. He has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, officials noted.