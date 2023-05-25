Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department swears in 42 new police officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed 42 new officers in a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Wednesday afternoon.

The new officers include 37 men and five women. Five of the graduates were born out of the country including China, Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan.

Nearly half of the graduates are bilingual.

One of the new officers is Jalil Briley. He's a Las Vegas native, a UNLV football alum and coaches football at Bonanza High School. He says wanted the badge to take his community service to the next level.

“Being a kid from the West side of Las Vegas and who my mother is, Miss Katherine Duncan, she always really upheld the community and I always want to try to make anywhere I go a better place,” Briley said.

Sheriff McMahill acknowledged the difficult job his new officers are stepping into and the mental health support they may need along the way.

"We see alcoholism, we see divorce, we see suicide, we see all of these things. And I want you to know that as I stand here before you as your sheriff, I am committed to taking care of these men and women in a way that we've never taken care of before,” McMahill said to the graduating class.

Officer Briley says he's ready for the challenge.

"I feel like I have good nerves. You know, the butterflies in your stomach before a football game or before any type of feeling that, you know, I'm going to perform and do well because through the training I truly believe in, I'm going to be just fine,” Briley said.