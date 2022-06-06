LVMPD seeking information about male who caused disturbance at synagogue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 10:20 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said patrol officers responded to a synagogue located in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road for a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arriving, LVMPD said security advised officers that an unidentified male entered and caused a disturbance and made threatening comments.

The subject is described by police as a black male adult, 5’9, muscular build, with dreadlocks in a bun. He has multiple tattoos on the face, to include the temple area. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked by Las Vegas police to contact the Summerlin Area Command Investigative Section at 702 828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.