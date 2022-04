LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are searching for one man after an armed robbery on Friday.

Police say the man brandished a weapon and demanded money from the employee at a business near Warnock Road and West Desert Inn Road.

LVPMD describes the suspect as a Hispanic or Black male with a thin build wearing a black hoodie, white undershirt, blue jeans, and black shoes carrying a black bag.

Those with information are urged to contact LVMPD Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.