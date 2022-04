LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old believed to be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

Jayklen Alston, 11, was last seen Friday, April 22 with no shirt, black sweatpants, and black Jordan shoes LVMPD reports.

LVMPD asks that all hospitals check their registries for Alston and notify police immediately if found.

Those with information regarding Alston are urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111.