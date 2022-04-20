LVMPD searching for man who attempted robbery with a deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is searching for a man who attempted to rob a Las Vegas business with a deadly weapon.

The attempted robbery occurred Tuesday after midnight near the 8000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD reports the man threatened to harm the employee and attempted to obtain money.

LVMPD describes the suspect as a white man around 26-30 years old, medium build, wearing a gray hat, black gaiter type mask, black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Those with information regarding this attempted robbery are urged to call LVMPD Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.