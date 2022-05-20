Watch
Local News

Actions

LVMPD searching for endangered minor

Untitled design (14).png
LVMPD
ALEXANDER ROJAS-ESQUEDA
Untitled design (14).png
Posted at 4:12 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 19:12:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last seen Friday, 14-year-old Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen at 11:10 a.m., close to the 4200 block of Pennwood Ave.

Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Rojas-Esqueda was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue or black hoodie, olive green pants, and grey shoes.

Those with information regarding the minor’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH