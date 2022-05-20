LVMPD searching for endangered minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last seen Friday, 14-year-old Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen at 11:10 a.m., close to the 4200 block of Pennwood Ave.

Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Rojas-Esqueda was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue or black hoodie, olive green pants, and grey shoes.

Those with information regarding the minor’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.