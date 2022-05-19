Las Vegas police searching for casino chip thief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a person suspected in multiple thefts of casino chips.

Metro Police report that a “series of casino chip thefts” occurred at a casino in the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on five separate occasions dating back to November 2021.

Police say in every theft one Black male can be seen on tape entering a casino, grabbing chips from a table game, and then fleeing. Officers estimated the suspect stands approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Those with information about the thefts are urged to contact LVMPD Downtown Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-4314 or by email at DTACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Video of the suspected thief can be seen below.