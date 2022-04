LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following an incident on Lake Mead near Ellis.

At 3:16 p.m. LVMPD officers were flagged down regarding a hit-and-run incident. The investigation is ongoing and has resulted in the temporary closure of Northbound Nellis at Owens.

Police state the car was involved in various hit-and-runs on Saturday.

All other roads excluding Northbound Ellis at Owens are open according to LVMPD.