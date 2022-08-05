LVMPD searches for 79-year-old man that went missing on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit is searching for a missing adult that may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The adult, identified as 79-year-old John Monahan, was last seen on Thursday evening around 10:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black, blue, and white striped shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding John Monahan and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.