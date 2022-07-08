LVMPD search for suspect who vandalized church on East Pebble Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On June 25, LVMPD responded to a vandalism call from a church located in the 1300 block of East Pebble Road.

Upon arrival, officers noticed large graffiti on the building with negative verbiage against the religious group.

Based on security video from the place of worship, a white male adult approached the building on June 24 at approximately 9:29 p.m. and spray-painted the wall.

Detectives search for vandalism suspect

The male is described as 30-40 years old, last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, and dark-colored pants.

Police did not disclose the name of the church, though Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses appears to be the only church on the 1300 block of East Pebble Road.