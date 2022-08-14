LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS unfounded

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police say reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded.

Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in terminal 1, which created panic.

The suspect is in custody, according to LVMPD.

LAS released the following statement:

Earlier this morning , a loud noise at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft. Operations are returning to normal. We thank our partners at the TSA and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and assistance.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.