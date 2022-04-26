LVMPD reports of bodies found after fire near Silverton Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday around 3:45 p.m., LVMPD said officers were dispatched to assist the fire department with a fire in an underground tunnel located in a wash area at 8209 Dean Martin Dr.

No injuries were reported, and the fire has been extinguished according to the press release.

Police sent another release around 7:13 p.m. saying that they found two bodies inside the tunnel. They are both deceased.

LVMPD assisted with traffic and pedestrian control in the area while the fire department addressed the fire according to the release.

