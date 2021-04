LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures increase Clark County along with the fire department and LVMPD want to remind you not to leave children and pets in cars.

According to HealthyChildren.org, heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children younger than 15.

The heat level inside a closed, parked car can quickly increase 20 degrees in just 10 minutes!

Clark County has tips on what you can do if you see a child or pet in a hot car.