Watch Now
Local News

Actions

LVMPD recruit arrested on domestic violence charges

LVMPD Arrest.jpg
LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
LVMPD Arrest.jpg
Posted at 3:22 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 18:22:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested recruit Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, on December 10, 2022, in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

Gonzales-Mazo was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with a dangerous weapon, and domestic battery, first offense.

Gonzales-Mazo has been with the LVMPD since 2022, working in the Organizational Development Bureau. Gonzales-Mazo has left the department following his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH