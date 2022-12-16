LVMPD recruit arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested recruit Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, on December 10, 2022, in connection with a domestic violence investigation.
Gonzales-Mazo was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with a dangerous weapon, and domestic battery, first offense.
Gonzales-Mazo has been with the LVMPD since 2022, working in the Organizational Development Bureau. Gonzales-Mazo has left the department following his arrest.
On December 10, 2022, LVMPD detectives arrested Police Recruit Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, during a domestic violence investigation.
He was employed with the LVMPD since 2022 and was assigned to the Organizational Development Bureau. He has since separated from the department. pic.twitter.com/UUuSzk6KTo
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 16, 2022