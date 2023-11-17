LVMPD: Person barricades themself inside vehicle in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is refusing to get out of a vehicle in Summerlin.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call about a domestic disturbance at 6:47 p.m. They said the incident happened in the 9600 block of Trailwood Drive in Summerlin.

Police said an individual involved in the incident is refusing to get out of a vehicle that is in the area and officers are treating the incident as a barricade situation.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been notified and are on the way to the scene.

Investigators are also advising the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence. As of 8:30 p.m., no further details have been released.