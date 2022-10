LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a vehicle went into "a room" of a daycare Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the daycare was located in the 4200 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard around 12:19 p.m.

According to LVMPD, there are no injuries to report.

KTNV is headed to the daycare in hopes to get more information. If obtained, we will provide more details once available.