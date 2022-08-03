LVMPD: 'No foul play' where biker was found unresponsive at Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an adult male was found unresponsive at Wetlands Park on Tuesday around 3:48 p.m.

LVMPD said that they were assisting Clark County Park Police who were leading the investigation when they found the victim.

Investigation by officials revealed that the male suffered a medical episode while riding a bicycle and became unresponsive.

Police said the male was pronounced deceased on-scene.

No foul play has been established, and nothing suspicious has been identified so far according to police.