LVMPD: Man rammed police vehicles, then crashed while fleeing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has released a statement alleging a man in Las Vegas rammed two cop cars before fleeing from officers in pursuit.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police say a concerned citizen called in reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers say they arrived to find a sleeping man inside a stolen vehicle and blocked it in with patrol vehicles.

Once the man was woken up, LVMPD says he rammed the cars blocking him in to escape and fled in the stolen vehicle, crashing into a block wall shortly after.

Officers and K-9 units then pursued the man on foot and made the arrest. Roads in the area of 3550 East Lake Mead were shut down for the investigation but should be reopened early Friday evening.