LVMPD: Male died after being shot 'multiple times' in south valley, suspect outstanding

Posted at 7:38 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 23:34:35-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting in the south valley Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:27 p.m. in the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Serene.

Police said a male was sitting in a van and "made contact" with another male. Then, police say the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the victim "multiple times." The suspect then fled the scene.

Police and medical arrived and transported the male who was shot to UMC Trauma, where he died.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said.

KTNV will provide updates as police release them.

