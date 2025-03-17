LVMPD locate missing, endangered 73-year-old woman

Update | 9:22 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD said Cynthia Dias has been located.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who they said could be in danger.
According to LVMPD, 73-year-old Cynthia Dias was last seen on March 16, 2025, around 12:50 p.m. near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard.
A missing persons report lists her as approximately 5'3 and 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, plaid pants and black and white shoes as pictured below.
LVMPD said she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.