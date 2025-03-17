LVMPD locate missing, endangered 73-year-old woman

Update | 9:22 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD said Cynthia Dias has been located.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who they said could be in danger.

According to LVMPD, 73-year-old Cynthia Dias was last seen on March 16, 2025, around 12:50 p.m. near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard.

A missing persons report lists her as approximately 5'3 and 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, plaid pants and black and white shoes as pictured below.

LVMPD 73-year-old Cynthia Dias (Photo: LVMPD)

LVMPD said she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

LVMPD 73-year-old Cynthia Dias (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.