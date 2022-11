LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over a three-hour period, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Division and other agencies gathered at Charleston and 11th Street, near downtown, made 96 stops and issued 109 citations, with no arrests.

The goal is to catch motorists not obeying traffic laws and remind them to always pay attention, especially at crosswalks whether you see a giant turkey or just a pedestrian trying to cross the road.