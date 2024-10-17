LVMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paradise on Thursday.

Metro said the shooting happened near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.

Channel 13 is on the scene and will update you with information as soon as it is available. There will be a live press conference by LVMPD.

The Nevada Department of Transportation put out a tweet saying that all lanes on E Tropicana Ave westbound between Nellis Boulevard and Mt Vista are closed.

