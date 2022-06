LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious device at Tides Apartments on 1200 Torey Pines.

Police said the device was located in a vacant apartment, prompting a minimal evacuation of the complex.

LVMPD cleared the scene after completing a proper assessment, alongside LVMPD ARMOR ( All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response).

At 6:31 p.m. the device was deemed non-hazardous with the scene cleared by LVMPD.