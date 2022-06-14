LVMPD investigates apparent ‘murder-suicide’ on Gowan Road

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on West Gowan Road.

The incident occurred at 3:51 p.m. on June 13.

Arriving officers entered an apartment and found a male and female injured from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced both dead at the scene.

The pair got into a physical altercation, and the male shot the female and then took his own life. The identification of the victims, and the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation by LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that the pair were in a dating relationship and living together.