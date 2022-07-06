LVMPD introduces Open Data Portal to help police detect and fight crime

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is providing citizens a tool to help them crack down on crime in the city's most problematic areas at their monthly 1st Tuesday event this evening.

The tool can be compared to "Google Maps," as this is Metro's Open Data Portal that people can use to protect their neighborhoods. People can can access it from their smart phone or computer.

As soon as you hop into the portal and click on the crime explorer, you can see every crime that has happened in the valley, where it happened, and when it happened.

You can even filter based on the type of crime such as: homicides, burglaries, assaults and more to see exactly what's happening in your area of the valley.

You can also zoom in on each case and get a ton of details about what happened.

The First Tuesday presentation by LVMPD is said to be streamed on Facebook around 6 p.m.