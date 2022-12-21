LVMPD Foundation provides holiday gifts to children of incarcerated mothers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Women at the Clark County Detention Center's women's programs module are seeing their children receive holiday gifts this year during video visits. The LVMPD Foundation fulfilled the wishes of 16 children, allowing them to receive gifts with their jailed moms.

One family will celebrate the holidays on December 21 at 9:00 a.m. at 330 S. Casino Blvd. The LVMPD Foundation says the convict has decided to welcome the media and conduct interviews at her family function.

According to a release, 365 days a year, the LVMPD's Detention Services Division provides convicts with educational opportunities, services, mentorship, and career leads.