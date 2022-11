LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the LVMPD Foundation with help from Three Square, Anthem, and Health Plan of Nevada handed out 2,500 kits with a turkey and all the fixings.

They say many families are struggling right now with rent, gas, and food costs and this is just a way to help.

Donations were taken to underserved communities at all 10 LVMPD Area Commands and the Office of Community Engagement.