LVMPD Explorer Program accepting applications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is inviting young people between 16 and 20 ½ years of age to apply for the LVMPD Explorer Program. The exciting, immersive program offers unparalleled experiences to young, career-minded adults.

Explorers will experience what it takes to be a police officer, how to process crime scenes and how to take 911 emergency calls.

In addition to the age requirements, those interested in participating must be of good moral character, have no felony convictions or lengthy criminal history, must pass a police background investigation, and must be motivated and willing to volunteer time in our community.

Instructions and applications are available at www.LVMPDExplorers.com.

Applications will close on March 3 or when 200 applications have been submitted.