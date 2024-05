LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An employee with the LVMPD Detention Services department has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to Metro police.

Peggy Hendrix was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, for felony theft greater than $1,200 but less than $5,000.

She has been employed by LVMPD since 2007 and her current role was LVMPD Detention Services Technician. She has been placed on suspension with pay pending the outcome of both criminal and internal investigations.