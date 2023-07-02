LVMPD: Driver of dirt bike in critical condition after losing control, ejecting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 37-year-old is in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.

Police said they were driving a dirt bike, Tao Coolster 125, without a helmet driving northbound on S. Rainbow Boulevard heading toward W. Landberg Avenue in the southwest valley around 9:36 a.m.

The driver lost control and fell from the bike according to police. The driver landed on the road and is now in critical condition.

Impairment is not suspected by officers. The driver is currently at UMC Trauma after being transported by medical.

The crash is under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section. KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.