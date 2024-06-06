LVMPD confirms recent death of K9 Ash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the death of a long-serving K9 officer.

LVMPD confirmed that K9 Ash passed away Wednesday after suffering a medical episode earlier this week. Officials said Ash was was rushed to a critical care veterinary hospital, and while he was initially stabilized, over the next several hours his condition deteriorated.

Ash worked as a narcotics detection dog for nearly 10 years. He finished second in vehicle searches when he competed in the 2019 K9 Trials.

WATCH: LVMPD showcases one of nation's oldest K9 units during trials

LVMPD showcasing nation's oldest K-9 unit during weekend K-9 trials

The veterinarian is still trying to determine the origin of the medical issue.

LVMPD went on to say Ash will be missed by everyone who worked with him.