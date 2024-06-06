LVMPD confirms recent death of K9 Ash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the death of a long-serving K9 officer.
LVMPD confirmed that K9 Ash passed away Wednesday after suffering a medical episode earlier this week. Officials said Ash was was rushed to a critical care veterinary hospital, and while he was initially stabilized, over the next several hours his condition deteriorated.
Ash worked as a narcotics detection dog for nearly 10 years. He finished second in vehicle searches when he competed in the 2019 K9 Trials.
The veterinarian is still trying to determine the origin of the medical issue.
LVMPD went on to say Ash will be missed by everyone who worked with him.