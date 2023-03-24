LVMPD, city officials hold public safety town hall to address safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it comes to reducing crime in our communities, police say they need the community's help.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department and city officials held a public safety town hall meeting in the northwest part of the valley Thursday to address crime and safety concerns in the area.

"A lot of people park their vehicles in their driveways and their cars get broken into," one northwest Las Vegas resident said.

"It's infested with drugs," another person said.

From violent crimes to theft and drugs, officials heard it all as residents voiced their frustrations and concerns.

"It's 90 percent education. We want to inform the public and be available to take questions," Las Vegas city councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske said.

Morma Medima said she lives in a nice area in the northwest but feels it gets neglected because the area is not a priority.

"Especially the CCSD schools need help and I wanted to come because I wanted to know how I can help," Medima said.

She said she even had to enroll her daughter in a new school in a different part of town but Medima adds that when it comes to making her community a safer place, she's willing to help in any way she can.

"Finally, someone listening. Someone cares. I just want to do my part."

LVMPD said they're partnering with many different agencies and nearby jurisdictions to address certain problems. One major issue residents were concerned about was the police response time. According to the department, they're facing a 5 percent vacancy rate when it comes to police officers.

"That's about 187 cops. 187 fewer cops to serve you."

LVMPD says there will be more public safety town meetings in the future.