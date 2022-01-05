LVMPD barricade shuts down traffic west of U.S. 95 near Cheyenne Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures impacted traffic west of U.S. 95 near Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday afternoon as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department attempted to apprehend a wanted person.

Detectives first attempted to arrest the individual at 12:57 p.m. at a residence in the 5300 block of Meadows Lily Avenue, police said.

"The subject refused to surrender and is currently barricaded inside the residence" as of 4:08 p.m. Tuesday. Police issued an update 30 minutes later saying the suspect had been taken into custody.

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody, police said. https://t.co/0uW1Ms0oN4 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) January 5, 2022

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and officers shut down traffic on Michael Way between Sheila Avenue and Clouds Rest Avenue.

Police said their investigation was ongoing, and citizens were advised to avoid the area.