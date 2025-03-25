LVMPD asking for public's help locating missing, endangered 15-year-old last seen Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing endangered juvenile who they said may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Brandon Campbell, who was last seen on Monday, March 24, around 1:30 p.m. near the area of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

Police said he was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a blue shirt. He is approximate 6 feet tall, weighs about 138 pounts, has brown eyes and black hair.

Hospitals are urged to check their registries for missing persons and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.