LVMPD are asking for your help in locating a wanted suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect with a warrant out for his arrest.

The suspect is 45-year-old Joaquin Carrasco, and he is wanted for robbery and battery with intent to commit robbery.

He is five feet 10 inches and weighs 225 pounds. He is a Hispanic man with brown eyes with a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his chest and a tattoo on his right leg that reads "Perdon Madre Mia Por Mi Vida Loca."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery section at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.