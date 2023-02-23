LVMPD: 85-year-old missing, last seen near Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 85-year-old Gisela Niva.

Police say Niva may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Niva was reportedly last seen on Tuesday at 10 a.m. near the 4100 block of Cascada Piazza Lane in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is near W. Flamingo Road and Lilac Shadow Court in the west valley.

Police also report that Niva drives a white 2020 BMW 230i coupe with a Nevada plate showing 521W18.

Anyone with information regarding Gisela and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.